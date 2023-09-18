Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vanderburgh Co. CASA in need of child advocates

Vanderburgh Co. CASA in need of child advocates
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) -Vanderburgh County CASA is in need of volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.

CASA is an organization that advocates for court appointed volunteers for children who are facing neglect and abuse.

However, in Vanderburgh County the number of children outweighs the number of volunteers available.

CASA leaders are holding an information meeting to let people know how they can get involved and become the voice for a child in need.

That meeting is set for Monday night.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby is at the organization, working to learn more about tonight’s meeting, and what leaders are saying they need.

She will be bringing updates all morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aric Gentry
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
ERIC JAMES LANG
‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest
LABRON HILLARD WILSON
Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama
Juvenile driver cited during felony drug arrest in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

Officials investigating after burning camper left at fire station
Officials investigating after burning camper left at fire station
9/18 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Officials investigating after burning camper left at fire station
Officials investigating after burning camper left at fire station
9/18 Monday Sunrise Headlines
9/18 Monday Sunrise Headlines