Vanderburgh Co. CASA in need of child advocates

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) -Vanderburgh County CASA is in need of volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.

CASA is an organization that advocates for court appointed volunteers for children who are facing neglect and abuse.

However, in Vanderburgh County the number of children outweighs the number of volunteers available.

CASA leaders are holding an information meeting to let people know how they can get involved and become the voice for a child in need.

That meeting is set for Monday night.

