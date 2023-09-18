Union Co. school bus hit by truck early Monday morning

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Public School officials say one of their school buses was involved in a crash early Monday.

According to a Facebook post, that bus was Bus 143.

They say the bus was sideswiped by a truck while the bus was enroute to pick up students for school.

Officials say no one was hurt in the accident.

Students who were on the bus were transferred to other buses, and students who hadn’t been picked up yet were picked up late.

Officials say the side mirror of the bus was damaged.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

