Trial canceled: Man pleads guilty to Evansville murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A murder trial that was supposed to start Monday will no longer happen.

Court officials say Jean Holland pleaded guilty as charged in the murder of Kayla Warner.

Officers say Warner was found stabbed to death at her apartment on Van Park Boulevard in November of 2021.

Holland’s trial was previously delayed after he decided not to represent himself.

Officials say he pleaded guilty Monday to murder, theft, and obstruction of justice.

He’ll be sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The official sentencing is set for October 13.

