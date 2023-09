OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In some business news, a family owned toy store in Owensboro is closing.

Santa’s TOYS, on Heartland Crossing Boulevard, opened back in November 2020.

The owners shared on social media that October 15 will be their last day.

They say they’ll be focusing on their other location in Santa Claus and spending more time with family.

