Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 5

Here are your nominees for this week's Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

Maxwell Johnson, QB, Apollo : 16 completions for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns! The freshman QB helps Apollo get its first win.

Cohen Edwards, RB, Perry Central : 6 rushes for 104 yards and 4 touchdowns! Commodores crush Tecumseh.

Tanner Boyd, QB, Gibson Southern : 12 completions for 122 yards. 12 CARRIES for 104 yards. 2 total touchdowns! Titans whip Southridge.

Heritage Hills Patriots DEFENSE : 8 tackles for loss. 1 sack. 1 interception. 1 fumble recovery. Held North Posey SCORELESS, winning 10-0.

