Slightly warmer this week

Mid 80s by midweek
9/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday brought some early fog, followed by sunshine and temps in the upper 70s. Clear again for Tuesday morning with lows in the lower 50s. Sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday, with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. A few scattered showers possible by the end of the week , then temps will drop back down into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

