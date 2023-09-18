Police: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit causes crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drunk driving charges after a crash.

Police say it happened late Sunday night in the 2000 block of Covert Avenue.

They say the victim told them she was hit by another car, then the driver sped around her.

The victim had head pain after the crash, but didn’t want to go to the hospital.

Police say Christopher Outlaw was found with his car near the scene.

They say he failed several field sobriety tests and almost fell over several times.

Police say he had a BAC of .231.

They say he told them he had no recollection of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.