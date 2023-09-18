Plea deal reached in Henderson child abuse case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s been a plea deal and sentencing in a Henderson child abuse case.

Dylan Beck was sentenced to five years Monday after pleading guilty to 2nd degree assault-child abuse, assault under extreme emotional disturbance, and possession of marijuana.

As we reported in January, Beck was accused of hurting a two-month-old baby in his care.

Police say hospital officials told them a baby had serious injuries, including a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Police say Beck was caring for the baby while his mother was at work.

Dylan Beck (Henderson County Jail)

