Plea deal reached in Henderson child abuse case

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s been a plea deal and sentencing in a Henderson child abuse case.

Dylan Beck was sentenced to five years Monday after pleading guilty to 2nd degree assault-child abuse, assault under extreme emotional disturbance, and possession of marijuana.

As we reported in January, Beck was accused of hurting a two-month-old baby in his care.

Police say hospital officials told them a baby had serious injuries, including a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Police say Beck was caring for the baby while his mother was at work.

Dylan Beck
Dylan Beck(Henderson County Jail)

