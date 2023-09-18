Officials investigating after burning camper left at fire station

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Dukes Fire Department is investigating after officials say someone delivered a fire to them.

They say a white dodge truck was pulling a camper down Happy Hollow Road when it appears a tire blew.

Officials say the driver parked it next to the fire station.

However, they say it’s unclear if the driver knew it was starting to burn.

Dukes Fire Department is asking anyone with any information in regards to the incident, to please contact them.

