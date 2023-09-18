OCU holds international flag raising ceremony

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of flags were raised at Oakland City University on Monday.

Students from 37 countries were on hand to raise the flags of their respective countries.

OCU has over 100 international students on campus making up almost a quarter of the student body.

Senior Maria Valero says she has three international roommates and she says it helps her to grow as a person.

“Having my roommates being from different countries is I say pretty important to understand what their living situation is like in their home countries, said international student, Maria Valero. “So that way we keep each other updated with how they are feeling and how their families, where they’re staying at.”

”It’s amazing that in rural southwest Indiana at a small college like this you truly can experience the world,” said OCU president, Ron Dempsey.

This is the second year of the flag raising.

