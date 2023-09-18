Newburgh farm starts first season of Fall family fun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are now less than a week away from the official first day of Fall, but that hasn’t kept some places around the tri-state from already embracing the fall season. Monday they held their opening day.

The owners of Your Farms crammed a lot of family fun into their eleven acres here. From the corn maze, to the bounce house, pumpkin patch, and so much more, they were aiming to bring something new to Newburgh.

Those who have visited already have only good things to say about Your Farms.

“Amazing, like we’ll probably be back every weekend up until they close,” said visitor Katelyn Freimiller.

The owners of Your Farms say they bought the farm about two years ago, but last year they used the space to grow beans. This year, they decided to do something they thought would benefit the area, and fill a need for something they say Newburgh was missing.

They say they want their farm to be a welcoming place where people want to be.

“We want it to feel like home so that’s why we named it Your Farms in the first place, because we want it to feel like your farm as well,” said Your Farms owner Kelli Bohannon. “You’re going to have a small town, home feel here; friendly faces, you’re going to have a good time, lots of activities.”

The space includes a hayride to a pumpkin patch, two corn mazes, and a range of family activities.

The owners say they will also have food trucks on weekends, a 21-and-up harvest festival on October 14th, and on weekend evenings one of their mazes will be haunted.

They also have plans in place in case anyone gets lost in the maze.

“We’ve got the drone ready,” said Kelli.

“Yeah we’ve got the drone ready, if you’re lost we’ll fly over and we’ll find you,” said Your Farms owner Craig Bohannon.

They say everything they put together has already caught people’s attention. They say people have already reserved their farm for field trips, birthday parties, and corporate events.

It may be early in the season, but visitors to the farm say they’re already grateful for it, and they’re eager to see it continue in future years.

“We’re constantly looking for stuff like this in the area to do that’s affordable with kids, and another kid on the way too, so it’s going to be really fun next year to bring the whole family out,” said Freimiller.

For more information on Your Farms, as well as a schedule of all their upcoming events, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090474446481.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.