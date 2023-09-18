New Evansville Fire Chief holds news conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re hearing from the newly assigned Evansville Fire Chief.

During a press conference Monday, Chief Paul Anslinger says he doesn’t plan to make any major changes but is excited to take on the leadership role.

We told you last week about the surprise resignation from former Fire Chief Mike Connelly.

Anslinger would not comment on his resignation but says he’s echoing the same ideals the department was already following.

“We already have a lot of stuff that’s already in place. I mean, obviously, we’ve been in this administration for almost 12 years now, so everything that we been working on this past year we are going to continue on with it. You know, we still got three months with this year, and we are going to continue with the projects we already have in place, and we will continue moving forward with those plans,” said Anslinger.

Chief Paul Anslinger stated there won’t be an assistant fire chief until he’s fully in his new role.

