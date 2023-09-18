MPD: Woman driving over 3x legal alcohol limit arrested
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, a woman was arrested Friday after police say she drove her car into a ditch while over three times the legal limit.
Madisonville Police say they received a call about a person driving possibly under the influence.
They say they located the car in question being driven by Mallory Gee.
Police say Gee was parked in a driveway and said she had just dropped her child off at Hopkins Central High School.
According to police, breath results show she had a blood alcohol level of .236.
Gee has since been released from jail.
