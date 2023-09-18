Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Monday Sunrise Headlines

9/18 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New on Sunrise, fire officials in Hancock County are looking for the person they say left a burning camper at their fire station.

Meanwhile in Henderson, fire crews say a fire they were called out to will continue burning for days.

In a 14 news update this morning, a restaurant in Butler County has announced how much money was raised for a family involved in an Ohio County crash.

It comes as officials say one person is still recovering.

Several local musicians came together for the first-ever Lamasco Neighborhood Porch Fest this weekend.

What officials are saying they hope for its future.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aric Gentry
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
ERIC JAMES LANG
‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest
LABRON HILLARD WILSON
Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama
Juvenile driver cited during felony drug arrest in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

9/18 Monday Sunrise Headlines
9/18 Monday Sunrise Headlines
9/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Watch for extra patrols near Domtar in Hancock Co.
Watch for extra patrols near Domtar in Hancock Co.
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County