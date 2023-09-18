Birthday Club
Man accused of using fake check to buy motorcycle on Facebook

Michael Maggard II
Michael Maggard II(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is accused of stealing a motorcycle.

Police say Michael Maggard II used a fake check and a fake name to buy a motorcycle for $3,300.

The owner had it listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Officers say the victim was able to pick Maggard out of a photo lineup.

His charges include auto theft, forgery, fraud, theft, and identity deception.

