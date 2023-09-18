Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

KYTC: Immediate closure planned for part of Audubon Parkway

KYTC initiates immediate closure of eastbound Audubon Parkway
KYTC initiates immediate closure of eastbound Audubon Parkway(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has initiated the immediate closure of the Eastbound slow lane on the Audubon Parkway in Daviess County.

According to a release, the closure is so crews can make emergency concrete repairs, which will span from the 17.16-mile marker to the 17.25-mile marker and will take effect immediately.

Officials say only the right eastbound lane will be affected.

Work is expected to completed by Friday, September 22.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aric Gentry
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
ERIC JAMES LANG
‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest
LABRON HILLARD WILSON
Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama
Juvenile driver cited during felony drug arrest in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

Jean Holland
Trial canceled: Man pleads guilty to Evansville murder
Fire Instructor Daniel Brown
EFD Firefighter named Fire Instructor of the Year
Union Co. school bus hit by truck early Monday morning
Union Co. school bus hit by truck early Monday morning
Officials investigating after burning camper left at fire station
Officials investigating after burning camper left at fire station