KYTC: Immediate closure planned for part of Audubon Parkway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has initiated the immediate closure of the Eastbound slow lane on the Audubon Parkway in Daviess County.

According to a release, the closure is so crews can make emergency concrete repairs, which will span from the 17.16-mile marker to the 17.25-mile marker and will take effect immediately.

Officials say only the right eastbound lane will be affected.

Work is expected to completed by Friday, September 22.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays.

