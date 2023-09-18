Birthday Club
‘Jurassic Quest’ dinosaur event coming to Owensboro

(PRNewswire)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - America’s biggest interactive dinosaur experience is coming to Owensboro starting September 22.

The Jurassic Quest event is coming for one weekend only to the Owensboro Convention Center from September 22- 24.

Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun for families including their expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs. There will also be themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils.

Click here to purchase tickets online. Tickets for individual activities will be available at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The hours for the event include:

  • Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

