Jasper soccer game honors mother and daughter killed in December car crash

(Source: Ben Early)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A special tribute to honor the lives of a mother and daughter killed in a car crash is underway in Jasper.

[Previous Story: ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash]

Back in December of 2022, Jasper High School teacher Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County.

The tribute for Julie and Alayna Schnell is taking place Monday night at the final home soccer game of the season.

We will have an in-depth look into the tribute on 14 News at 10.

