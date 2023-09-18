Historic Lamasco Bar and Grill officially up for sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lamasco Bar and Grill is officially up for sale.

Owner Amy Word took to social media on Monday to make the announcement.

Word says she is selling the business entity, property and lot.

Word mentions in her post that she is working on a job possibility and is “giddy with anticipation of the unknown.”

She says the business is listed with Scott Hyatt.

The announcement comes as the business approaches its 15 year anniversary.

Hyatt says Lamasco is currently listed at $1,050,000.

This comes after the liquor license was suspended for about a week and a half earlier this summer.

Last July, several arrests were made during a drug investigation connected to the bar.

