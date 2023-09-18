Grants still open from Evansville Parks Foundation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks Foundation is inviting organizations to apply for grant money that is available to groups involved in public recreation.

The money can be used to improve, expand, or create programs that benefit the general public.

All applications will be reviewed by the Evansville Parks Foundation board of directors, and those that are awarded grant dollars will be notified the month following the close of this grant cycle, which ends on October 1, 2023.

They invite any organization, big or small, to apply for a grant.

Officials say they were able to award local organizations over $9,200 for various recreational projects and sports teams this summer.

