Evansville Day School partners with Red Cross to host blood drive

By Aaron Weeks
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to a national blood shortage, Evansville Day School is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

According to a press release, the blood drive will take place on Tuesday at Evansville Day School from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials recommend scheduling an appointment ahead of time, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

