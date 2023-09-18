EFD Firefighter named Fire Instructor of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say their instructor, Daniel Brown, was name Fire Instructor of the Year at last week’s Indiana Emergency Response Conference in Indianapolis.

They say Instructor Brown is always coming up with new ideas to teach and motivate the department.

In addition, the Evansville Fire Department was awarded the LIFE Award for efforts to improve the wellness and fitness of the department.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.