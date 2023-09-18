Birthday Club
EFD Firefighter named Fire Instructor of the Year

Fire Instructor Daniel Brown
Fire Instructor Daniel Brown(Evansville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say their instructor, Daniel Brown, was name Fire Instructor of the Year at last week’s Indiana Emergency Response Conference in Indianapolis.

They say Instructor Brown is always coming up with new ideas to teach and motivate the department.

In addition, the Evansville Fire Department was awarded the LIFE Award for efforts to improve the wellness and fitness of the department.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

