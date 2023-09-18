Camp Reveal gets new owner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission has sold Camp Reveal to Greener Pastures Ministries.

[Previous: End of an era: Evansville camp closing after more than a century]

The camp on East Boonville-New Harmony Road had been part of Evansville Rescue Mission since 1927.

Officials say Greener Pastures Ministries is a local ministry and was founded by Kevin and Shawna Bittner.

They say the ministry plans to continue the legacy of Camp Reveal, and to continue to offer many of the programs that have previously been offered by the Evansville Rescue Mission.

“The Evansville Rescue Mission Board of Directors and I could not be more pleased with the outcome of this sale. It was our goal throughout the entire process to find a buyer that would carry on the good work that our founder, Dr. Ernest “Pappy” Reveal began 96 years ago. We believe Greener Pastures Ministries will be incredible stewards of the beautiful legacy of Camp Reveal, and we’re very excited that those 105 acres will continue to be used much as they have been for nearly a century under the leadership of the ERM. We wish Kevin and Shawna Bittner, and their family, all the best as they carry the baton of Camp Reveal,” said Evansville Rescue Mission President / CEO, Tracy Gorman.

The new owners say they are excited to be moving forward with Camp Reveal.

“We are humbled that God would entrust us with the stewardship of this amazing property that has been the site of life change for tens of thousands of people since 1927. We are excited to expand our current Summer Day Camp program and additional youth programs; to offer the facility to the community in various rental forms; and to partner with local supporters to help us revitalize the inner-city youth camping programs,” said Shawna Bittner.

