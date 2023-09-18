Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Camp Reveal gets new owner

Camp Reveal
Camp Reveal(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission has sold Camp Reveal to Greener Pastures Ministries.

[Previous: End of an era: Evansville camp closing after more than a century]

The camp on East Boonville-New Harmony Road had been part of Evansville Rescue Mission since 1927.

Officials say Greener Pastures Ministries is a local ministry and was founded by Kevin and Shawna Bittner.

They say the ministry plans to continue the legacy of Camp Reveal, and to continue to offer many of the programs that have previously been offered by the Evansville Rescue Mission.

“The Evansville Rescue Mission Board of Directors and I could not be more pleased with the outcome of this sale. It was our goal throughout the entire process to find a buyer that would carry on the good work that our founder, Dr. Ernest “Pappy” Reveal began 96 years ago. We believe Greener Pastures Ministries will be incredible stewards of the beautiful legacy of Camp Reveal, and we’re very excited that those 105 acres will continue to be used much as they have been for nearly a century under the leadership of the ERM. We wish Kevin and Shawna Bittner, and their family, all the best as they carry the baton of Camp Reveal,” said Evansville Rescue Mission President / CEO, Tracy Gorman.

The new owners say they are excited to be moving forward with Camp Reveal.

“We are humbled that God would entrust us with the stewardship of this amazing property that has been the site of life change for tens of thousands of people since 1927. We are excited to expand our current Summer Day Camp program and additional youth programs; to offer the facility to the community in various rental forms; and to partner with local supporters to help us revitalize the inner-city youth camping programs,” said Shawna Bittner.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aric Gentry
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
ERIC JAMES LANG
‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest
LABRON HILLARD WILSON
Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama
Juvenile driver cited during felony drug arrest in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

Music in the Park
Grants still open from Evansville Parks Foundation
Brescia University included in U.S. News & World Report ‘2024 Best Colleges’
Brescia University included in U.S. News & World Report ‘2024 Best Colleges’
KYTC initiates immediate closure of eastbound Audubon Parkway
KYTC: Immediate closure planned for part of Audubon Parkway
Jean Holland
Trial canceled: Man pleads guilty to Evansville murder