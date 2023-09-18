Brighter & Pleasant

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A comfortable start to the final week of summer with limited chances of rain this week. In the wake of a front, sunny to mostly sunny skies with high temps in the upper 70s to 80. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cooler as low temperatures dip into the lower 50s.

Tuesday, southerly winds will bring a return to warmer temps that will finish off the summer season. Mostly sunny skies as high temps climb into the lower 80s. Tuesday night, mostly clear skies as lows sink into the mid-50s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny skies coupled with higher humidity will afford temps to ascend into the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

