Brescia University included in U.S. News & World Report ‘2024 Best Colleges’
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Brescia University has been named to the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list.

The university was named to the “Overall Rank - Regional Colleges South”, “Top Performers on Social Mobility – Regional Colleges South” list. The list seeks to help domestic and international students compare the academic quality of U.S.-based schools.

This year, Brescia University ranked #44 on the Overall Rank – Regional Colleges South.

The Overall Rank – Regional Colleges South highlights schools who focus on undergraduate education with fewer than half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

The Top Performers on Social Mobility ranking assesses how well schools graduated economically disadvantaged students. The university ranked #81.

The 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings are calculated using key measures of academic quality for National Universities, Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges.

Officials say each school’s ranking factors were calculated and compared with the mean and standard deviation values of other schools’ to create a normalized score.

To see all rankings, you can visit the USnews.com website.

