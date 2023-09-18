All charges dropped for Evansville high school student arrested for several rapes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All charges have been dropped for the Central High School athlete who was facing multiple rape charges.

Back in December of 2022, the 18-year-old was arrested.

We will no longer name him since he’s no longer charged.

Three different trial dates had been set.

He was charged with three counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, and three counts of domestic battery.

Court records show all eight counts have been dismissed without prejudice and the no contact orders have been dropped.

