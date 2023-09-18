Affidavit: Man arrested after caught with drugs, driving stolen motorcycle
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing drug and auto theft charges following a traffic stop Sunday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy stopped 57-year-old Lance Luke at Highway 41 and Lynch Road.
Deputies say Luke told them he did not have a license.
After searching the vehicle, the deputy says he found two baggies of meth and a handgun.
Deputies also say they believe the motorcycle was stolen.
Luke is facing multiple charges including dealing meth, auto theft, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
