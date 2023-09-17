Wesselman Park travels back in time to Europe with Renaissance Fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a blast from the past in Wesselman Park Sunday.

There was a Renaissance Fair to showcase both skills and goods from centuries past.

The event was put on by the local chapter of The Society for Creative Anachronism, a worldwide organization dedicated to recreating, and educating others, on medieval European history and culture.

The event had hourly shows featuring demonstrations of combat from different medieval eras, as well as folk dancing.

Event organizers say they love teaching new people about what they love, even if they didn’t always love history themselves.

“It’s very gratifying because I hated history in high school, but I did love stories about knights and movies about knights. That’s what got me into this,” said one of the participants.

The event also had ways for people to get involved, including shooting a crossbow and learning to use a sword.

They also showcased goods made by local society members using medieval techniques, including stained glass and wood carving.

