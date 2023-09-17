Watch for extra patrols near Domtar in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office say there be increased law enforcement near Domtar Paper Mill for the next few weeks.

They say Domtar’s regular shutdown starts Monday, and patrols will be out monitoring increased traffic.

Drivers are asked to expect increased traffic and longer delays near the mill during the next couple weeks.

Officials say it’s a maintenance shutdown for industrial improvements, and it’s something they do once or twice a year.

Back in May, we reported the 175-year-old business was investing $51 million into the existing 50-year-old mill.

Officials told us the expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.