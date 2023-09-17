Birthday Club
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County

Crash in Gibson County
Crash in Gibson County(Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash in Gibson County sent at least two people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634.

Officials say it happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 400 South. First arriving crews advised of heavy driver side damage with entrapment.

Crews say that because of how the vehicle was lying, all occupants were forced to get out through the passenger side once crews removed both doors.

Officials also mention that they had to cut a portion of the roof to make space. Patients were taken to local area hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are currently unknown.

