Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway

Aric Gentry
Aric Gentry(Gibson County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a racecar driver got a speedy trip to jail after bring involved in a scuffle at Tri-State Speedway near Haubstadt.

Saturday night, a Gibson County Sheriff deputy responded to the track to investigate a fight between drivers.

The deputy spoke with everyone involved and watched a video of the incident, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy determined Aric Gentry, 34, of Robards, Kentucky, had battered the other driver.

Gentry was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail on a Misdemeanor Battery Charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

