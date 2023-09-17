Porch fest held in Lamasco Neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You may have heard music playing across the west side of Evansville Sunday.

It was all for the first ever Lamasco Neighborhood Porch Fest.

Organizers hope it gave people a chance to get to know the area a little bit better.

It includes nine different local musicians and bands playing on nine different porches in the Lamasco neighborhood.

Organizers say the area has more to offer than just Franklin Street, and they hope the event gave the neighborhood a chance to shine.

”We just want people who are new to the neighborhood to be able to meet other neighbors that have maybe been here longer, get to know each other, everybody get to see what Lamasco really has to offer,” said Jen Hamilton.

The event also included several local food trucks alongside a family fun zone, complete with bounce houses and games.

Organizers say they hope this becomes an annual event. .

