Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Porch fest held in Lamasco Neighborhood

Porch fest held in Lamasco Neighborhood
By Robinson Miles
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You may have heard music playing across the west side of Evansville Sunday.

It was all for the first ever Lamasco Neighborhood Porch Fest.

Organizers hope it gave people a chance to get to know the area a little bit better.

It includes nine different local musicians and bands playing on nine different porches in the Lamasco neighborhood.

Organizers say the area has more to offer than just Franklin Street, and they hope the event gave the neighborhood a chance to shine.

”We just want people who are new to the neighborhood to be able to meet other neighbors that have maybe been here longer, get to know each other, everybody get to see what Lamasco really has to offer,” said Jen Hamilton.

The event also included several local food trucks alongside a family fun zone, complete with bounce houses and games.

Organizers say they hope this becomes an annual event. .

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aric Gentry
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Drugs and cash seized
Tons of cash, drugs seized after crash in Webster County
Rene Munoz and Alex Gill hadn't seen each other in a year.
Marine surprises daughter with early homecoming and a car in Evansville
Crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
ERIC JAMES LANG
‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest

Latest News

Watch for extra patrols near Domtar in Hancock Co.
Watch for extra patrols near Domtar in Hancock Co.
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
Groundbreaking set for playground with wheelchair accessibility at Burdette Park
Groundbreaking set for playground with wheelchair accessibility at Burdette Park
Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama
Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway