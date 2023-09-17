Birthday Club
Pleasant Monday, warmer week ahead

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few isolated showers and storms popped up this afternoon, but that rain will quickly taper off once the sun sets, and I expect we will all be dry by 8 or 9 PM at the latest. Temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon but will fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 50s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Monday morning.

Monday will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°. Monday night will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s and some areas of patchy fog possible.

Our wind direction changes on Tuesday, pulling warmer air up from the southeast. That flow of southerly air will then continue through the rest of the week, resulting in some slightly warmer-than-average temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday and mid 80s from Wednesday through the weekend. Along with the increased heat and humidity, I cannot completely rule out the possibility of a few pop-up showers in the heat of the day, but in general, the week ahead looks dry and partly to mostly sunny.

