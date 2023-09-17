New Sturgis leaders to further discuss city’s future

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, the city of Sturgis will hold another meeting to discuss its future.

Mayor Billy Adams says they’ll be meeting at 6 p.m. at the senior citizens building.

[Previous: From construction to politics, City of Sturgis appoints local man as Mayor]

The community is invited to come as they appoint another member of the city council, discuss selling off some inventory, and discuss tax rates in the city.

As we’ve reported, Sturgis is more than $150,000 in debt and is hoping to avoid bankruptcy.

