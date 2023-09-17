Birthday Club
Juvenile driver cited during felony drug arrest in Mt. Vernon

(Action News 5)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A juvenile was taken back to one of his parents after the passenger inside the car was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Friday, Mt. Vernon Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle that drove through a stop sign at 3rd and Locust Street.

The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the police department. Police had both people inside the car get out so they could search it.

Officers say they placed the passenger, Nicholas Forsee, in handcuffs after he forcefully pulled away from officers.

A police report states officers found suspected marijuana and multiple corner cut baggies containing a white crystalline substance inside Foresee’s clothes.

Responding officers say another bag of suspected marijuana fell from his pants while resisting law enforcement.

Further search of the vehicle revealed multiple used drug syringes, more suspected marijuana, a used drug pipe, more corner cut baggies, a scale and aluminum foil with more suspected methamphetamine, police say.

We’re told the juvenile driver was released into the custody one of his parents and was cited for Possession of Marijuana.

Forsee was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail on several charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

