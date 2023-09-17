‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will be spending some time in jail after police say he attacked and threatened an officer during his arrest.

Late Saturday night, officers were dispatched to Fulton Avenue after a caller stated seven people were intoxicated and trying to get into the building. Police say the group ran to Fifth Avenue and Columbia Street.

An officer states they found three men in that area, two of which were covered in urine and were extremely intoxicated. The two men were cited and one was taken to the hospital.

Police say the third man, who was lying in an alley, started shouting and interrupting the officer.

According to an official report, police tried to detain the man, later identified as Eric Lang, after he started attacking the officer.

While in custody, the man reportedly threatened to kill the officer multiple times. When asked to clarify, police claim Lang said, “No, I am going to kill you.”

Police state that Lang tried to headbutt another officer before being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Lang was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges and is being held without bond.

