Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest

ERIC JAMES LANG
ERIC JAMES LANG(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will be spending some time in jail after police say he attacked and threatened an officer during his arrest.

Late Saturday night, officers were dispatched to Fulton Avenue after a caller stated seven people were intoxicated and trying to get into the building. Police say the group ran to Fifth Avenue and Columbia Street.

An officer states they found three men in that area, two of which were covered in urine and were extremely intoxicated. The two men were cited and one was taken to the hospital.

Police say the third man, who was lying in an alley, started shouting and interrupting the officer.

According to an official report, police tried to detain the man, later identified as Eric Lang, after he started attacking the officer.

While in custody, the man reportedly threatened to kill the officer multiple times. When asked to clarify, police claim Lang said, “No, I am going to kill you.”

Police state that Lang tried to headbutt another officer before being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Lang was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs and cash seized
Tons of cash, drugs seized after crash in Webster County
Rene Munoz and Alex Gill hadn't seen each other in a year.
Marine surprises daughter with early homecoming and a car in Evansville
Accident with telephone pole shuts down highway in Muhlenberg County
Kids get special visit from police officer
Kids get special visit from Mt. Vernon police officer
Madisonville woman seriously hurt in crash

Latest News

Juvenile driver cited during felony drug arrest in Mt. Vernon
Aric Gentry
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Update: Restaurant raises more than $12K for crash victims
Update: Restaurant raises more than $12K for crash victims
Alzherimer’s Walk held in Warrick Co. as part of push for a cure
Alzherimer’s Walk held in Warrick Co. as part of push for a cure