Henderson Island fire prompts multi-agency response

Henderson Island fire
Henderson Island fire(Black Township Fire & Rescue)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple fire agencies were called to an island fire on the Ohio River Sunday morning.

Black Township Fire & Rescue in Posey County shared several photos on social media after their crews were called to the blaze on Henderson Island.

According to Henderson County dispatch, that call came in at 9:41 a.m.

As of 12:30, Black Township still has units on scene.

Neither Henderson or Posey County dispatch officials knew what was on fire.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

