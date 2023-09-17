Henderson Island fire prompts multi-agency response

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple fire agencies were called to an island fire on the Ohio River Sunday morning.

Black Township Fire & Rescue in Posey County shared several photos on social media after their crews were called to the blaze on Henderson Island.

According to Henderson County dispatch, that call came in at 9:41 a.m.

As of 12:30, Black Township still has units on scene.

Neither Henderson or Posey County dispatch officials knew what was on fire.

