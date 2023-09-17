Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Groundbreaking set for playground with wheelchair accessibility at Burdette Park

Groundbreaking set for playground with wheelchair accessibility at Burdette Park
By Jordan Yaney and Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews will break ground on the first of two new playgrounds at Burdette Park Monday.

The project comes from American Rescue Plan Act money, and will feature state of the art equipment, according to county commissioners.

That groundbreaking is Monday at 9:15 a.m.

It will feature a Quaker Mill play system, a fully ADA accessible structure offering wheelchair accessibility.

Specifically tailored for children aged 5 through 12, it will even include a ADA compliant swing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aric Gentry
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Drugs and cash seized
Tons of cash, drugs seized after crash in Webster County
Crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
Rene Munoz and Alex Gill hadn't seen each other in a year.
Marine surprises daughter with early homecoming and a car in Evansville
ERIC JAMES LANG
‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest

Latest News

Watch for extra patrols near Domtar in Hancock Co.
Watch for extra patrols near Domtar in Hancock Co.
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
Groundbreaking set for playground with wheelchair accessibility at Burdette Park
Groundbreaking set for playground with wheelchair accessibility at Burdette Park
Evansville Mayoral Candidate panel happening Monday
Evansville Mayoral Candidate panel happening Monday
Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama
Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama