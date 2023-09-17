Groundbreaking set for playground with wheelchair accessibility at Burdette Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews will break ground on the first of two new playgrounds at Burdette Park Monday.

The project comes from American Rescue Plan Act money, and will feature state of the art equipment, according to county commissioners.

That groundbreaking is Monday at 9:15 a.m.

It will feature a Quaker Mill play system, a fully ADA accessible structure offering wheelchair accessibility.

Specifically tailored for children aged 5 through 12, it will even include a ADA compliant swing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.