Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Mayoral Candidate panel happening Monday

Evansville Mayoral Candidate panel happening Monday
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday, you have a chance to hear from the three candidates vying to be Evansville’s next mayor.

SWIRCA & More is hosting a candidate panel at 12:45 p.m. at their activity center on West Virginia Street.

Democrat Stephanie Terry, Republican Natalie Rascher, and Libretarian Michael Daugherty will all be there to answer community questions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aric Gentry
Racecar driver arrested after fight at Tri-State Speedway
Drugs and cash seized
Tons of cash, drugs seized after crash in Webster County
Crash in Gibson County
Victims hospitalized after crash in Gibson County
Rene Munoz and Alex Gill hadn't seen each other in a year.
Marine surprises daughter with early homecoming and a car in Evansville
ERIC JAMES LANG
‘I am going to kill you’: Man accused of attacking EPD officer during arrest

Latest News

Evansville Mayoral Candidate panel happening Monday
Evansville Mayoral Candidate panel happening Monday
Daviess Co. needs poll workers
Daviess Co. needs poll workers
Daviess Co. needs poll workers
Former White Plains Mayor Josh Slaton
White Plains Mayor voted out, former city clerk under investigation