Evansville Mayoral Candidate panel happening Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday, you have a chance to hear from the three candidates vying to be Evansville’s next mayor.

SWIRCA & More is hosting a candidate panel at 12:45 p.m. at their activity center on West Virginia Street.

Democrat Stephanie Terry, Republican Natalie Rascher, and Libretarian Michael Daugherty will all be there to answer community questions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.