Bowling ball battery lands man in jail after Diamond Lanes drama

LABRON HILLARD WILSON
LABRON HILLARD WILSON(Sharon Ang and Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old man from Savannah, Georgia, was arrested late Saturday night after police say he attacked a victim with a bowling ball.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to Diamond Lanes for a fight.

Officers spoke with the victim, who claimed he and the suspect got into an argument over the music the bowling alley was playing.

The victim told police that the suspect, Labron Wilson, threw a bowling ball at his head during the argument. The victim says he blacked out for a little bit after being struck.

The affidavit states that Wilson admitted to throwing the ball, but says he did it in self-defense after the victim called him racial slurs and swung at him.

Police say Wilson also confessed to striking the victim again with bowling ball as he was starting to get up.

Wilson was arrested on a felony battery charge and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police say he is facing a charge of misdemeanor battery.

