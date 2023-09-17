Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Birthday Club
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

