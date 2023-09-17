Aces Men’s Soccer drops Conference opener at Drake

DES MOINES, IA. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s soccer team wasn’t able to find a late game equalizer in a 2-1 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

A goal in the final five minutes of Saturday evening’s game was too much for the Purple Aces to overcome in their first game of conference play. UE’s lone goal of the night came off a Drake mistake in a Bulldog own goal in the 36th minute. Forward Nacho Diaz Barragan and winger Nkosi Graham were the only Evansville players to record multiple shots through 90 minutes with two each.

The Aces found themselves down early as Drake scored on the first shot of the game in the 8th minute. The early goal spurred a response from UE with two shots and a corner kick over ten minutes. Evansville was able to get the first-half equalizer in the 36th minute just inside the goal box after being awarded a free kick. Midfielder Ola Arntsen touched the ball off the set piece, sending the ball in a direction where it deflected off two Bulldogs into the net. The Aces had the final shot of the first half in the 42nd minute to take momentum into the second.

It was all UE to begin the second 45 with two shots and a corner kick in seven minutes. After the initial drive to start the half, it became a back-and-forth game between the two teams as they traded a pair of shots. But a push from Drake in the final 15 minutes ended in a goal during the 86th minute, handing Evansville a 2-1 loss to begin Valley play.

The Aces return home for a big non-conference matchup on Tuesday night. UE welcomes the no. 5 Louisville Cardinals to Arad McCutchan Stadium on Sept. 19 for Evansville’s only Tuesday game of the season. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on the 19th.

