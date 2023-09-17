Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

2 Union Co. deputies given Medals of Honor

Union Co. Deputies given state awards
Union Co. Deputies given state awards(Union Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Union County Sheriff’s Deputies have received the Kentucky Sheriff Associations highest award.

Officials say Deputies Jackie Carver and Brian Russelburg were given Medals of Honor.

They say Deputy Carver was hurt in an exchange of gun fire with a suspect in rural Union County earlier this year. Deputy Russelburg was beside him.

[Previous: Names released of deputy, suspect shot during stand-off in Union Co.]

Officials say they situation lasted more than an hour, and they had to get the suspect’s elderly mother to safety.

He was eventually taken into custody.

Officials say Deputy Lee Chandler, who recently passed away, was proud of both men.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing toddler found safe in Evansville
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Churchill Downs announces location for new Ellis Park extension
Andrew Mitchell
Evansville man accused of having child pornography on cell phone
Don Mattingly returns to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event
Mattingly Charities bringing out country singers for upcoming charity fundraiser
Madisonville woman seriously hurt in crash

Latest News

Francisco-Gomez family at the Farmboy Restaurant
Update: Restaurant raises more than $12K for crash victims
Tons of cash, drugs seized after crash in Webster Co.
Tons of cash, drugs seized after crash in Webster Co.
Alzherimer’s Walk held in Warrick Co. as part of push for a cure
Alzherimer’s Walk held in Warrick Co. as part of push for a cure
Eyes on the skies: Thousands attend Owensboro Air Show
Eyes on the skies: Thousands attend Owensboro Air Show