2 Union Co. deputies given Medals of Honor

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Union County Sheriff’s Deputies have received the Kentucky Sheriff Associations highest award.

Officials say Deputies Jackie Carver and Brian Russelburg were given Medals of Honor.

They say Deputy Carver was hurt in an exchange of gun fire with a suspect in rural Union County earlier this year. Deputy Russelburg was beside him.

[Previous: Names released of deputy, suspect shot during stand-off in Union Co.]

Officials say they situation lasted more than an hour, and they had to get the suspect’s elderly mother to safety.

He was eventually taken into custody.

Officials say Deputy Lee Chandler, who recently passed away, was proud of both men.

