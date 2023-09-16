Birthday Club
Webster Co. residents ringing in fall with Onton Hay Days

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There are several events underway in the Tri-State this weekend.

One is in Webster County.

It’s Onton Hay Days

There has been lots to do, including a parade, fall themed crafts, kid pageants, and even a 5K with our very own Jamee French running.

The cruise-in car show and Instant Zeal Band concert is Saturday night.

