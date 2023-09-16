Thunderbirds stop by for special visit at Daviess County High School

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Thunderbirds visited Daviess County High School today to talk about recruitment for the Air Force and also shared personal stories.

The Wings of Blue parachute team visited Estes Elementary and shared cool videos of them jumping from planes.

The kids also got to see the parachutes and even try them on.

Wings of Blue will continue Saturday and Sunday. The Thunderbirds will also perform this weekend.

