Partly cloudy and mostly dry Sunday

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the low 80s today under a mix of sun and clouds. We will fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s by early Sunday morning under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy skies will continue on Sunday, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Our skies will clear Sunday night as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 50s.

Monday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Our wind direction will change on Tuesday, pulling warmer air up from the south. That will push our high temperatures into the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. We will see a few clouds Tuesday through Friday, but I think our skies will be mainly sunny, and I doubt we will see any rain this week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

