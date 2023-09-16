Birthday Club
Missing Greenville man found after multi-agency search

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There was a happy ending after emergency crews spent part of Saturday searching for a missing elderly man.

They were out in the area of Bass lane.

Officials say the man has a history of dementia and was believed to be lost in the woods.

Officials with several agencies helped with the search, including Greenville Police and Fire, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, EMA, and EMS.

The man was eventually found, and dispatchers tell us he was okay.

