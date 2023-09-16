Missing Greenville man found after multi-agency search

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There was a happy ending after emergency crews spent part of Saturday searching for a missing elderly man.

They were out in the area of Bass lane.

Officials say the man has a history of dementia and was believed to be lost in the woods.

Officials with several agencies helped with the search, including Greenville Police and Fire, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, EMA, and EMS.

The man was eventually found, and dispatchers tell us he was okay.

