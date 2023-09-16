Birthday Club
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes adorable Greater Kudu calves

Greater Kudu calf
Greater Kudu calf(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you visit Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens this weekend, you might catch a glimpse of their cutest new addition to the zoo.

Mesker Park staff say “Journey” and “Violet”, their newest Greater Kudu calves, were born just a week-apart.

Since their mother Motley is named after the popular rock group Mötley Crüe, her calves’ names have followed suit with other popular 80s bands.

“‘Axel’ was born in 2021, ‘Rose’ in 2022, and this year’s new edition is named ‘Journey’ after another beloved band,” says the zoo on social media.

Violet, who was also born this month to parents “Rocco” and “Hazel”, has started a new color-themed lineage for the mother’s calves, according to Mesker Park Zoo.

The zoo say these additions to their breeding population are important to increase genetic diversity and sustainability in human care.

