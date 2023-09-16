Birthday Club
McCutchanville firefighter named Fire Officer of the Year at state conference

Assistant Chief B. Elliott
Assistant Chief B. Elliott
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The McCutchanville Fire Department was recognized statewide at this year’s Indiana Emergency Response Conference.

According to the fire department, Assistant Chief B. Elliot was named Fire Officer of the Year.

Officials say the conference’s award program was established to recognize outstanding achievements and to honor those in Indiana’s Public Safety Organizations whose accomplishments rise above the day-to-day excellence in training, education, and safety.

The conference started earlier this week and wraps up today.

