Kids get special visit from Mt. Vernon police officer

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Before the weekend kicked off, pre-K kids at Susanna Wesley Nursery School spent part of their day meeting a Mt. Vernon police officer.

School staff say the officer brought lots of police equipment, which was interesting for many of the students.

“Not only do police officers need to be brave, but they must also be strong to wear so much gear!” says a school spokesperson on social media. “Thanks to our police officers for keeping our community a nice place to live!”

The Mt. Vernon Indiana Police Department shared the post on Facebook and thanked the school for having them. You can find more photos from the visit by clicking here.

